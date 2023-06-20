Critical Analysis: Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) versus Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verb Technology and Aristocrat Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.44 million 0.65 -$37.44 million ($13.99) -0.11 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aristocrat Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verb Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -401.41% -274.75% -115.12% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Verb Technology and Aristocrat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verb Technology and Aristocrat Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verb Technology currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,447.77%. Given Verb Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Volatility & Risk

Verb Technology has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aristocrat Group beats Verb Technology on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook. The company provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services. In addition, it offers subscription-based application services. The company serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, and other business sectors. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

