Critical Contrast: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) vs. Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Jaguar Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.84 $3.10 million $0.02 34.07 Jaguar Mining $142.50 million 0.84 $21.44 million $0.41 4.02

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.26%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 4.88% 8.15% 6.76% Jaguar Mining 20.27% 13.87% 10.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Jaguar Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.