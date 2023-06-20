Critical Contrast: Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) vs. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CI Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Cohen & Steers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.10 $230.57 million $0.77 14.60 Cohen & Steers $566.91 million 5.29 $171.04 million $3.33 18.34

Profitability

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CI Financial and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 8.43% 32.55% 5.84% Cohen & Steers 30.50% 52.35% 28.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CI Financial and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Cohen & Steers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cohen & Steers has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. Given Cohen & Steers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than CI Financial.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. CI Financial pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats CI Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. The firm is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.