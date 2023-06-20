Critical Contrast: Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) & Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty OP and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -3.14% -10.24% -0.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty OP and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $101.91 million 1.08 $5.92 million ($1.55) -3.13

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP.

81.7% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Empire State Realty OP and Creative Media & Community Trust Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 2 0 3.00

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.33%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Empire State Realty OP.

Dividends

Empire State Realty OP pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats Empire State Realty OP on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty OP

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise including in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and property management capabilities, and its affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.