Critical Contrast: Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) & Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Basf and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Basf alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basf -0.15% 12.38% 6.06% Standard Lithium N/A -12.51% -12.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Basf and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basf 2 5 1 0 1.88 Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Basf presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 357.46%. Standard Lithium has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.27%. Given Basf’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Basf is more favorable than Standard Lithium.

Basf has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Basf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Basf and Standard Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basf $92.02 billion 0.49 -$660.61 million ($0.04) -311.50 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.10) -42.60

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basf. Basf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Basf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basf

(Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries. The Surface Technologies segment provides chemical solutions and automotive OEM, which include refinish coatings, surface treatment, catalysts, battery materials, and precious and base metal services for the automotive and chemical sectors. The Nutrition & Care segment offers ingredients for consumer goods in the areas of nutrition, home, personal care, and technical applications; and serves the food and feed producers, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergents, cleaners, and crop protection industries. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides seeds and seed treatment products, as well as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological solutions; and digital farming solutions. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.