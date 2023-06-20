Critical Survey: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and TH International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.27 billion 0.64 $131.88 million $4.24 22.41 TH International $146.59 million 0.83 -$110.36 million N/A N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than TH International.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.1% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2.76% 24.04% 5.20% TH International N/A -215.12% -9.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and TH International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 3 2 0 2.00 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than TH International.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats TH International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. The company's gift shops comprise various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

