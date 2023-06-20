Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $32.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 133,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 741,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,154,000 after purchasing an additional 197,445 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

