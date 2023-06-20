CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,931.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $531,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.0 %

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $160.90 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

