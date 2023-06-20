CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

