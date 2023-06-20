CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.
CTI BioPharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 234.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 116,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 88.9% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
