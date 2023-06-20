CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CTI BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.29.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 234.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 116,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 88.9% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

