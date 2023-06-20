CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTS Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.74. CTS has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 516.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

