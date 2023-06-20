Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Curis by 183.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Curis in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of Curis stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

