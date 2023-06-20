Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in May

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 297,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 19,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $126,403.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,055.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.58. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.41 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.37%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CTOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

