Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,034 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

