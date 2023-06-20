Darden Restaurants (DRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will issue its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2023 guidance at $7.85-$8.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $7.85-8.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $111.38 and a one year high of $168.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 357,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,929 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

