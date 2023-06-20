Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Data Knights Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKDCA. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Data Knights Acquisition by 263.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,037,000 after buying an additional 134,002 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Data Knights Acquisition has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $10.98.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition ( NASDAQ:DKDCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.