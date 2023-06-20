Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Down 6.9% in May

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 61,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Data Storage by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Data Storage in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Data Storage Stock Performance
Shares of Data Storage stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Data Storage has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Data Storage
Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.
