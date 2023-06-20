DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVTGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

