DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.