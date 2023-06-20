Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Bought by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Denbury accounts for approximately 3.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Denbury worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 173,578 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Denbury by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 412,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $5,168,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Denbury by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

DEN stock opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.68. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

