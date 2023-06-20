DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.13.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,401,000 after buying an additional 149,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,531,000 after buying an additional 92,591 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,257,000 after buying an additional 311,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

