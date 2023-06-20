DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives $143.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSRLF. Morgan Stanley cut DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas cut DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

DiaSorin Price Performance

OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $102.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.14. DiaSorin has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $147.15.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

