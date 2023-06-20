DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $21.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.02. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.