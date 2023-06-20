DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $21.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.02. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

Get Rating

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

