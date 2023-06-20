Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIC opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

