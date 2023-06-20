Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $915,000.

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $47.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

