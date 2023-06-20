Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 7.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $22,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.