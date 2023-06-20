Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lam Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,833,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.