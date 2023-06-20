Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Reduced by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.