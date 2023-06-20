Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,033,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,985,000. Resolute Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

