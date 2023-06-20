Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.
NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.11.
The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.
