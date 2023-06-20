Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 35,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 649,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

