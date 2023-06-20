Diversified Trust Co Purchases 10,699 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

