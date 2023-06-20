Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,082 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PM opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

