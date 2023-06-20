Diversified Trust Co Sells 952 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $175.73 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $178.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average is $157.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

