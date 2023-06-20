Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

