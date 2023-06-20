DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,300 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSL. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $5,952,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after buying an additional 224,571 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 266.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 218,021 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DSL stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

