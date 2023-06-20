Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

DOUG stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Douglas Elliman has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.27.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $213.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

About Douglas Elliman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

