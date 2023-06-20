Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock worth $1,714,035,964. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.97 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

