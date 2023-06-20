Eaton Co. plc Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETN. Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

NYSE ETN opened at $191.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.12 and its 200-day moving average is $167.62. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $197.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

