Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETG opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG)
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
- Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?
- 3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors
- Fastly Shares Stage a Rally on New Flat-Rate Pricing Model
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.