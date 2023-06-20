Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE ETG opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

