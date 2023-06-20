Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of EXG stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $9.31.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
