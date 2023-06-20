Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXG stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

