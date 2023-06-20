eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $49.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eBay Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.06 on Friday. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

