Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.03 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

