El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 782,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,425.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut El Puerto de Liverpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPQF opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

