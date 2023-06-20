Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Electra Battery Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A $9.65 million -3.68 Electra Battery Materials Competitors $697.71 million $8.80 million -10.63

Electra Battery Materials’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% Electra Battery Materials Competitors -435.41% -15.69% -12.76%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials’ competitors have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Electra Battery Materials and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electra Battery Materials Competitors 96 469 1027 52 2.63

Electra Battery Materials presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 375.11%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.09%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.