Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $447.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.82 and its 200-day moving average is $371.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $289.68 and a 12-month high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

