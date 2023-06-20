Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $447.71 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $289.68 and a one year high of $456.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $418.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.