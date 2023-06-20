Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) & JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Critical Analysis

JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares JD Health International and Enhabit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get JD Health International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD Health International N/A N/A N/A Enhabit 3.64% 6.59% 3.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Enhabit shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Enhabit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD Health International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enhabit 2 5 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JD Health International and Enhabit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Enhabit has a consensus price target of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 30.46%. Given Enhabit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enhabit is more favorable than JD Health International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JD Health International and Enhabit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD Health International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enhabit $1.08 billion 0.57 -$40.40 million $0.78 15.85

JD Health International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enhabit.

Summary

Enhabit beats JD Health International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD Health International

(Get Rating)

JD Health International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services. In addition, it is involved in order management, client management, and other merchants operational and maintenance support activities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. JD Health International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of JD Jiankang Limited.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 105 hospice agencies across 23 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.