Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

