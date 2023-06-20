Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
