Evertz Technologies (ET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ETGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

TSE ET opened at C$10.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.10. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$10.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$813.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

