Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Short Interest Up 6.1% in May

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

